Photo Release



Hontiveros gets key endorsements in Isabela Province: Senator Risa Hontiveros was officially endorsed for re-election by Isabela's local government officials. Incumbent Governor Rodito T. Albano III and Vice Governor Faustino G. Dy III, along with about 25 mayors of the province, endorsed Hontiveros during a lunch they hosted on April 27, Wednesday.

In Cauayan, the re-electionist senator was also endorsed by Sangguniang Panlungsod Member Caesar Jaycee Dy, who is running for the mayoralty race in the province, and his entire slate for the 2022 polls. Hontiveros was likewise endorsed by Tumauini Mayor Arnold Bautista and Cabagan Vice Mayor Ovie Masigan.

Hontiveros has actively helped residents of Isabela through relief assistance during natural disasters like Ulysses. She facilitated the funding of Southern Isabela Medical Center and Gov. Faustino N. Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital, both of which are major hospitals in the province.