Hontiveros gets key endorsements in Isabela Province: Senator Cynthia A. Villar and House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar thank officials of Rickett Philippines for their support to help thwart the spread of Covid-19 through the use antispetic and disinfectants as part of health protocol. Top officials of pharmaceutical giant pharma, also producer of Lysol, partnered with Las Piñas General Hospital through Sen. Villar and Congw. Villar. The Villars commended Reckitt for helping the Las Pinas city government to stop the coronavirus especially among health frontliners.

1st photo (L-R) Senator Cynthia Villar, Dr.Rodrigo Hao-LPGHSTC Chief,Mr. Sanchin General Manager Budhraja-Reckitt Phils.,Deputy Speaker Camille Villar.

2nd photo (L-R) Mr. Sanchin General Manager Budhraja-Reckitt Phils.,Deputy Speaker Camille Villar,Senator Cynthia Villar and Dr.Rodrigo Hao-LPGHSTC Chief during the handswashing demonstration.