Photo Release

April 29, 2022 Valenzuela City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at a COVID-19 vaccination center in this city, 7 Feb. 2022. Amid the observance of World Immunization Week 2022, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the government to accelerate the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN