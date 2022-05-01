Photo Release



Labor groups raise hand of Hontiveros: Labor groups raised the hands of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TROPA) at Araneta Coliseum on Labor Day, one week before the elections. Sentro, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Nagkaisa, Partido Manggagawa, Workers for Leni comprised of Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL4LENI), National Trade Union Congress, and BPO Workers for Leni came together on Labor Day to support the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Francis Pangilinan and their Senatorial slate.

Moreover, the ALL4LENI alliance is composed of various labor groups such as Federation of Free Workers, Filipino American Human Rights Alliance (FAHRA), National Union of Bank Employees, National Union of Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry in the Philippines, and the Unified Filipino Service Workers.

Hontiveros has been a longtime ally of these groups. Their partnership and support has been key to passing legislation like the Expanded Maternity Leave Act that increased the number of paid maternity leave days from 60 days to 105 days.

Should she be re-elected, Hontiveros says she will prioritize labor legislation under her advocacy of 'Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay', to aid in the recovery of the workforce after the pandemic. Hontiveros added that with the leadership of VP Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan in Malacanang, age-old labor and wage issues can finally be tackled head on.