Photo Release

May 2, 2022 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2020. The passage of the law regulating vintage vehicles can make automobile restoration a thriving industry in the country, capitalizing on the unique and skilled craftsmanship of Filipino mechanics and paving the way for the Philippines to compete in the international market. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN