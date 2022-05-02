Photo Release

May 2, 2022 Imposing Value-Added Tax on digital transactions: Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over a hybrid public hearing Monday, May 2, 2022, on House Bill No. 7425 seeking to impose Value-Added Tax (VAT) on Digital Transactions. According to Cayetano, the measure aims to level the playing field between traditional and digital businesses by clarifying the imposition of VAT on digital service providers. “This measure will also generate revenues from new sources to fund the country’s efforts to recover from COVID and other expenses. Digital transactions soared during the pandemic. Lockdowns and the quarantine restrictions pushed cost consumers and suppliers into the digital economy,” Cayetano said. Citing data from the 2020 World Bank Digital Report, the Department of Finance (DOF) notes that the number of internet users has increased to 73 million, and they spend an average of four hours a day online, even before the pandemic. During the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the average hours spent by Filipinos on the internet grew to 5.2 hours due to mobility restrictions. In a separate report commissioned by Google, the DOF pointed out that the Philippine e-commerce market in 2020 was around US$1.09 billion while the Philippine internet economy in 2021 was worth over US$12 billion. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)