Photo Release

May 2, 2022 Pulong Buhangin, Bulacan: Six days before the elections in Bulacan, vice-presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on May 2, 2022 sent a serious challenge to local leaders who remain mum about who they will support for the two highest positions in the country, saying there is still time to make public their stance. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN