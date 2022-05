Photo Release

May 2, 2022 Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark: In line with the government’s efforts to enhance, capacitate, and build more health facilities nationwide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the groundbreaking and capsule-laying for the Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark in Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Sunday, May 1, together with President Rodrigo Duterte and other key national and local officials.