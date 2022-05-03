Photo Release

May 3, 2022 Targeted cash transfer program for poorest Filipino families: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the recent approval by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Targeted Cash Transfer Program for vulnerable households affected by the recent increases in fuel prices. Go also appealed to the implementing agencies, including the local government units, to spare the program from partisan politics given that the same will be implemented during the campaign period for the 2022 national and local elections.