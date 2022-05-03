Photo Release

May 3, 2022 Senate ready to receive COCs and ERs: The Senate has been busy the past fews weeks preparing to do its constitutional duty to receive the Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) of the votes cast in the May 9, 2022 Elections for President and Vice President. Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica presided a series of meetings with Senate officials and personnel who will be involved in the entire activity. The ad-hoc committee headed by Villarica oversaw the arrangements of the designated areas in the Senate where the ballot boxes purportedly containing COCs and ERs brought by COMELEC election officers from different provinces and cities and COCs of the overseas absentee voting transmitted to the Office of the Senate President will be received and stored. Villarica said to ensure transparency, the entire activity which will start at 6:00 PM on May 9, 2022, will be livestreamed via Senate's YouTube channel. (Photos by Senate PRIB)