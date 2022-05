Photo Release

May 4, 2022 Quezon City: Vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan, “marunong bumalik sa pinanggalingan”, returned to Tatalon on May 3 and met old-time residents who voted for him and his advocacies of social justice when he first ran and won as youngest councilor of Quezon City. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN