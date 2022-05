Photo Release

May 4, 2022 Mindanao: Shown in the photo are (from left): Misamis Oriental gubernatorial candidate Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oca Moreno; Dr. Imelda Pagtulon-an, Capitol University Research Department Head, former Isko supporter; Weng Jaffar, of IM Pilipinas Northern Mindanao Bangsamoro Business Development Council, former Isko supporter; vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan; Isagani Daba, chairperson of First Community Cooperative (FICCO) Foundation; and Vergel Claveria, RAM-MisOr chairman, former Marcos supporter.