Photo Release

May 4, 2022 Hontiveros bats for workers' protection: Senator Risa Hontiveros, in her speech before the residents of Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday, stressed the importance of protecting the rights and ensuring the benefits of workers, including those in the informal or gig economy. Hontiveros is traveling with the rest of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) slate to attend the last few sorties before the campaign period ends. Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, is also pushing her "Good Jobs" agenda. She has pointed out that there is a need to institutionalize public employment programs (PEPs) because the lack of employment opportunities often force workers to take on jobs that are of low quality and less stable.