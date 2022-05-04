Photo Release

May 4, 2022 Senate conducts dry run of COCs and ERs reception: Senate officials and employees on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 conduct a dry run of the reception of Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for the May 9 presidential and vice presidential elections. Involved Senate personnel were briefed on how the reception should be conducted, including the description of the condition of the ballot box, the reading of its serial number, the turnover of the keys and locks as well as the serial number of the self-locking seal. All activities would be live-streamed 24/7 and documented with the use of still and video cameras. Article VII, Section 4 of the Philippine Constitution states that the returns of every election for President and Vice President, duly certified by the Board of Canvassers of each province and city, shall be transmitted to Congress, through the President of the Senate. (Photos by Senate PRIB)