May 5, 2022 San Fernando, Pampanga: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before the crowd during the UniTeam rally, 28 April 2022. Gatchalian’s candidacy received more backing from diverse religious and political groups with the latest endorsements coming from the influential Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), El Shaddai, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front-affiliated United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN