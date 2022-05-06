Photo Release



Maguindanao province and Cagayan de Oro City: Big crowds, rousing welcomes and unequivocal affirmations of support in Maguindanao province and Cagayan de Oro City marked the town hall meetings of presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson in Mindanao on Thursday.

The show of support for Lacson in both areas also belied the projection of a survey firm that he may get zero votes in Mindanao on Election Day.

In Maguindanao, Lacson - accompanied by senatorial candidates Minguita Padilla and Emmanuel Piñol - received an enthusiastic welcome at the Kamasi Multipurpose Hall in Ampatuan town, as some residents lauded him for being the first presidential candidate to visit them.