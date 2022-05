Photo Release

May 7, 2022 Gatchalian lauds ERC, Meralco refund of excess electricity bill collections: A welcome relief amid the rising cost of living was how Senator Win Gatchalian viewed the P7.8 billion refund in electricity bills ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for overcharges. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN