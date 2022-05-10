Photo Release

May 10, 2022 Initialization process completed: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and House Speaker Rep. Lord Allan Velasco lead the initialization of Consolidation and Canvassing System (CCS) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Monday, May 9, 2022. During the process, Sotto and Velasco confirmed that both chambers are now ready to canvass the votes for the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates. Under the 1987 Constitution, the Senate and the HOR are mandated to canvass the votes for the presidential and vice-presidential race and proclaim the winning candidates. Also in photos are the Secretariat officials of the two chambers. (Louie Millang / Office of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III)