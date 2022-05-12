Photo Release

May 12, 2022 COC reception roundup: The Senate has received two certificates of canvass (COCs) for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections as of 7:47 a.m. of Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The first physical COCs delivered to the upper chamber were those of Malabon City, personally received by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, accompanied by Senate Secretary Myra Villarica and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Rene Samonte, on Tuesday, May 10. The chamber likewise accepted on Wednesday morning the first overseas voting COCs and election returns from Cambodia, brought by Ambassador Maria Amelita Aquino. Sotto earlier said he is in consultation with fellow senators on the possibility of convening on May 24, 2022 the two chambers in a joint session and act as the National Board of Canvassers for the 2022 Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections. (Senate PRIB Photos)