Photo Release

May 12, 2022 COC reception roundup: Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) trickle in at the Senate on the third day after the 2022 national elections as nine more COCs/ERs were delivered to the upper chamber as of 7:01 am Thursday, May 12, 2022. Local COCs/ERs that arrived at the Senate are from the provinces of Guimaras, Ifugao and Zambales and the cities of Navotas and Taguig of the National Capital Region. Overseas Absentee Voting COCs from Jordan, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam and Austria were also delivered to the Senate which serves as a depository of ERs and COCs before these are delivered to the House of Representatives. (Senate PRIB Photos)