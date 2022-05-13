Photo Release



COC reception roundup: More Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for President and Vice President are brought to the Senate four days after the 2022 national and local elections. As of 7:01 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, a total of 41 COCs have been delivered to the upper chamber.

Coming in latest were those from the provinces of Batanes, Dinagat Islands, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Vizcaya, Masbate, Agusan del Norte, Ilocos Sur; those from cities of Valenzuela, Pasig, Makati in Metro Manila. The Senate also received COC and ERs from Surigao del Sur, Cavite, Parañaque City, Taguig City-Pateros, Mandaluyong City, Aklan, Bacolod City, Occidental Mindoro, Negros Occidental, Camiguin, Iloilo, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, Overseas Absentee Voting COCs from Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, France, and Egypt were also handed over by their ambassadors or their representatives to the Senate.

The Senate would transmit the COCs and ERs to the House of Representatives, where these would be canvassed. (Senate PRIB Photos)