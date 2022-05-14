Photo Release



COC reception roundup: The Senate continues to receive Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for President and Vice President five days after the 2022 national and local elections. As of 7:14 a.m. Saturday, 14 May 2022, a total of 88 COCs, or 50.87 percent of the total 173 areas and number of COCs expected to be transmitted to the Senate, were received by the upper chamber.

Transmitted to the Senate were COCs and ERs from Benguet, Eastern Samar, Baguio City, Quirino, Biliran, Capiz, Apayao, Antique, Cagayan de Oro City, Pangasinan, Zamboanga City, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Tarlac, Aurora, Bataan, Cagayan, Rizal, Las Pinas City, Quezon City, San Juan City, Bukidnon, Pasay City, Marikina City, Laguna, Sarangani, Batangas, Southern Leyte, Muntinlupa City, Lanao del Norte, Catanduanes, Iligan City, Nueva Ecija, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Kalinga, Abra, Misamis Oriental, Albay and Local Absentee Voting.

Also delivered were the Overseas Absentee Voting COCs from Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Sweden, Angola, Switzerland, South Korea.

The Senate would transmit the COCs and ERs to the House of Representatives where these would be canvassed. (Senate PRIB Photos)