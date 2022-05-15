Photo Release



COC reception roundup: Numerous ballot boxes rolled in at the Senate on the sixth day of its reception of Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for President and Vice President.

Transmittals from various provinces of the Philippines and abroad added up to the COCs received by the Senate, bringing the total to 117 or 67.63 percent of the 173 COCs expected to be transmitted to the upper chamber as of 7:10 a.m. of Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Election officers handed over to the Senate COCs from Romblon, Pampanga, Samar, Davao Occidental, Zamboanga Sibugay, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, Cebu City, Zamboanga del Norte, Negros Oriental, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Maguindanao, Misamis Occidental, Bulacan, Basilan, South Cotabato, Iloilo, Caloocan City, and Palawan.

The Senate has also received COCs from votes cast by Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

Likewise, the chamber accepted COCs from Taiwan, Qatar, Bahrain, Singapore, London, Thailand and Canada, for transmittal to the House of Representatives later on.

The two chambers of Congress are expected to convene in a joint session on May 24 to canvass the votes for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections.