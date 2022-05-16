Photo Release



COC reception roundup: More ballot boxes containing Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for President and Vice President were delivered to the Senate.

As of 7:11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, the Senate received 128 COCs or 73.99 percent of the total 173 COCs expected to be transmitted to the upper chamber.

Transmitted to the Senate were COCs from Quezon Province, Isabela, Mountain Province, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao del Norte, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato.

Likewise, the chamber accepted Overseas Absentee Voting COCs from India, Lebanon and Italy.

Both houses of Congress are expected to convene in a joint session on May 24 to canvass the votes for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections. (Senate PRIB Photos)