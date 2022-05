Photo Release

May 16, 2022 Philippine Kickboxing Team: Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas President Sen. Francis ‘Tol’ N. Tolentino on Monday welcomed home the victorious members of Philippine Kickboxing Team following their stellar performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. The Philippine Kickboxing Team bagged eight medals—2 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals.