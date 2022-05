Photo Release

May 23, 2022 Makati City: Senate Committee Chairman Senator Win Gatchalian during a dialogue with local officials from Isabela Province, 16 July 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the Senate’s third reading approval of a bill that seeks to strengthen parenting skills, a measure that would boost effective parental involvement in children’s education, growth and development. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN