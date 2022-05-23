Photo Release

May 23, 2022 Senate oks the Private Security Services Industry Act: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses gratitude to his fellow senators following the approval on third and final reading of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2423 or the Private Security Services Industry Act which seeks to strengthen the regulation of the private security services industry and improve the protection of Filipino security guards. Dela Rosa thanked his colleagues for their contribution to the refinement of the bill which seeks to repeal the 52- year-old Republic Act (RA) 5487 or the "The Private Security Agency Law". “It is my fervent hope and I believe it is also the hope of this body that through this measure, the private security services industry shall flourish even further, along with the success of every individual security professional. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)