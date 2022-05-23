Photo Release

May 23, 2022 Senate expresses sympathy and condolences on the death of Susan Roces: Sen. Grace Poe on Monday, May 23, 2022, thanks her colleagues in the Senate for their messages of sympathy and tributes for her mother, veteran actress Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora-Poe, popularly known as Susan Roces. Poe, who physically attended Monday's plenary session despite mourning Roces' death, said her mother would always encourage her "no matter what, to finish what I started." She also dedicated the recent signing of the Republic Act 11767 or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act to her adoptive mother. "Parati niyang sinasabi, 'Hindi ka man nanggaling sa aking sinapupupnan, nanggaling ka naman sa puso ko' (She would always tell me, 'You may not be born from my womb, but you came from my heart)," Poe recalled. The Senate unanimously adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on Roces' passing. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)