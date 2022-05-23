Photo Release

May 23, 2022 A proverbial reachable star: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto pays tribute to the contribution of late veteran actress Susan Roces to the Philippine entertainment industry and to Filipinos, Monday, May 23, 2022. In his sponsorship speech, Recto pointed out that Roces’ ‘star’ never dimmed during her 70 years in the public spotlight, as the late actress built a career on solid portfolio of works without ever compiling a slum book of scandals. If not for Roces’ courageous and compassionate act, Recto said Filipinos would not have Sen. Grace Poe, who is helping make our country better. “For many young women, in tinseltown or out, she was the proverbial star in the sky one cannot touch, but by following it would lead you to your destination…But, no, she was a reachable star, always displaying the true mark of class: by treating kindly and with dignity the people who work for her and with her,” Recto said. (Screenshot / Senate PRIB)