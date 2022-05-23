Photo Release

May 23, 2022 Risa cites AFP’s commitment to defend Southeast Asian region: Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomes the adoption of House Concurrent Resolution No. 23, which allows Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana, and other AFP personnel, to receive the awards to be conferred by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. During the hybrid plenary session Monday, May 23, 2022, Hontiveros commended the military officials for their commitment in securing the country and for peace and defense of the whole Southeast Asian region. The Indonesian government is honoring Lorenzana and Sobejana and other AFP officers for their roles in the rescue of Indonesian fishermen in December 2019 off Malaysian waters near the southern end of Mindanao. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)