Photo Release

May 23, 2022 Praises for Roces: Senate President Vicente Sotto III conveys his sincerest condolences to Sen. Grace Poe and her family during the hybrid plenary session Monday, May 23, 2022 on the death of her mother, Jesusa Purification Levy Sonora-Poe, more popularly known as Susan Roces, who passed away May 20, 2022 at the age of 80. Sotto expressed his admiration for Roces, noting her talent, sincerity, warmth and kind heart. “In show business, like politics, true and good friends are hard to come by. Thus, my wife, Helen, and I are so fortunate to be friends with Ronnie and Susan, and her death is such a sad news for our family,” Sotto said. He said Roces has been an inspiration to all Filipinos whose lives she had touched, either through her deeds or movies. Sotto had filed a resolution expressing the Senate’s sympathy and condolences on the death of Roces. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)