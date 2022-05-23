Photo Release

May 23, 2022 AFP soldiers are men on the ground, risking their lives: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, May 23, 2022, proposes the inclusion in the proposed concurrent resolution the names of 53 Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel who will be conferred with Dharma Defense Medal from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “We should include their names in the resolution as proposed because they are the men on the ground, they actually risked their lives. More than (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana and former (AFP) Chief of Staff (Cirilito) Sobejana, they deserve to be cited in the proposed resolution,” Lacson said. The Senate adopted House Concurrent Resolution No. 23 granting consent to Lorenzana and Sobejana to receive the Medal of Peace and to other AFP personnel the Dharma Defense Medal from Widodo for their roles in the rescue of Indonesian fishermen in 2019 and 2020 off Malaysian waters near the southern end of Mindanao. (Voltaire Domingo/ Senate PRIB)