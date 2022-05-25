Photo Release

May 25, 2022 Members of the notification committee: Members of the Senate Notification Committee pose with President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (6th from left) and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte (7th from left) during the Joint Session of Congress Wednesday, May 25, 2022, proclaiming the winning candidates for the position of president and vice president in the May 9 elections. The members are Sens. Lito Lapid, Risa Hontiveros, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sens. Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay, Imee Marcos, Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, and Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa. (PRIB & Berns Mahinay)