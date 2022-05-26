Photo Release

May 26, 2022 Bulacan Ecozone a boon to Central Luzon: Senator Richard J. Gordon backs the passage of House Bill No. 7575, under Committee Report 438, or An Act Establishing The Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone And Freeport, Province of Bulacan and Appropriating Funds Therefor on third reading Thursday, May 26, 2022. In asking to be made co-author and co-sponsor of the measure, Gordon believed that HBN 7575 will bolster economic activity and help enhance the quality of life of the Filipino people. “The Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (BACSEZFA) will be a boon not only to Bulacan residents but also to the Central Luzon Region and the Philippines, at large,” Gordon said. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)