Photo Release

May 26, 2022 'We lift up to you our nation's fate': Sen. Nancy Binay expresses her hope that Filipinos will always be reminded to be selfless and to put the needs of others first. In a prayer to start the Senate's hybrid plenary session on Thursday, May 26, 2022 -- a day after Congress proclaimed the elected President and Vice President of the Philippines -- Binay asked for guidance so that the country's leaders can "go about our duties according to Your word". "Lord, we lift up to you our nation's fate and trust that you will not lead us astray," Binay prayed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)