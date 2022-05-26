Photo Release

May 26, 2022 Gatchalian on Davao electric franchise: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the interpellation period on House Bill No. 10554, which seeks to expand the franchise area of the Davao Light and Power Company, Inc. (DLPC) Thursday, May 26, 2022, asks Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto about the overall performance of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NORDECO). Recto, co-sponsor of the bill, said the overall performance of NORDECO is very dismal. Quoting information provided to him by the committee, Recto said NORDECO’s system loss is almost 19 percent. In comparison, he said, the system loss is only five percent with the proposal of the committee for DLPC to take over some of the parts of the franchise areas. (Albert Calvelo and Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)