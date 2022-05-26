Photo Release

May 26, 2022 Villanueva presides session: Sen. Joel Villanueva momentarily takes the place of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III in presiding the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 26, 2022, as senators deliberate on a number of measures. Villanueva earned a fresh mandate as senator after getting 18.4 million votes in the May 9 elections. Villanueva will serve for another six years beginning at noon of June 30, 2022 in accordance with Section 4, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution. (Voltaire Domingo/ Senate PRIB)