Photo Release

June 1, 2022 Deemed bypassed: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices of the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, presides over the resumption of the meeting on the ad interim appointments of the heads of the Commission on Audit (COA), Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Villar adjourned the meeting due to the absence of a quorum in the 24-member committee, thereby the ad interim appointments of the officials of constitutional offices are deemed bypassed. Up for deliberations were the appointments of Rizalina Noval Justol as chairperson of COA, replacing Michael Aguinaldo; Karlo Alexei Nograles, who replaces Alicia Dela Rosa-Bala as chair of the CSC; Comelec Chair Saidamen Pangarungan vice Sheriff Abas; and Comelec Commissioners George Erwin Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, replacing Antonio Kho and Rowena Guanzon, respectively. “With five members present in person and three members present online, the total members present is eight, the chair declares the absence of a quorum. There being no quorum, the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices is hereby adjourned,” Villar declared. (Bibo Nueva España/Screen grab)