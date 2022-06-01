Photo Release

June 1, 2022 The cause of the Senate is the cause of the country: Sen. Richard Gordon reminds everyone not to shirk their responsibilities, no matter how hard it is, as he bids the Senate farewell during the last session of the 18th Congress, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In his valedictory speech, Gordon hoped that he did not antagonize his colleagues in the Senate, although it was sometimes inevitable. “But I always found out that even if we always disagree, we always end up shaking our hands and trying to understand one another; because the cause of the Senate is the cause of the country,” Gordon recalled. He thanked the public for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Senate. ”We may think that we are senators and we are VIPs… but we are not. People are bigger, and our task is bigger than all of us,” Gordon said. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution 1015 commending Gordon for his invaluable and dedicated service to the Senate and the nation during his term as senator. (Senate PRIB Photos)