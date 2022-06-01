Photo Release

June 1, 2022 “My years at Senate are the highlights of my career”: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III addresses the chamber for the last time as Senate President ahead of the adjournment sine die of the 18th Congress, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In his valedictory speech, Sotto said he considers his years as Senate President and as a senator, as the highlights of his career as a public servant. He also appealed to the incoming senators to maintain the integrity of the Senate and to not let politics stain service to the people. “When the time comes that my humble name will have to be ensconced and chiseled into the annals of the Senate’s history, I want to be remembered best as Vicente C. Sotto III, a musician by profession, a sportsman by affiliation, a drug-buster by vocation, and a public servant by conviction,” Sotto said. Sotto served in the Senate for 24 years, his first election as senator was in 1992. Senators adopted Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1022, expressing their sincere appreciation and profound gratitude to Sotto's exemplary and outstanding performance in the present Congress. (Senate PRIB Photos)