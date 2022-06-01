Photo Release

June 1, 2022 Villanueva pays tribute to graduating colleagues: Sen. Joel Villanueva on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, delivers a privilege speech to honor his fellow senators whose terms will end on June 30. He paid tribute and recalled fond memories with each of the graduating senators -- Sens. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, Leila de Lima, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Richard Gordon and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III. "In the past few years, you have showed the limitlessness of your love for the country. And this would not end today, but instead would grow stronger because you are all seekers, you are all eager to learn, and, above all, because you know that our cause for a better Philippines is not yet finished," Villanueva told his colleagues. "Instead of saying goodbye, I will say, 'See you soon'. It has been an honor, it has been fantastic experience and a great honor working with you," he added. (Senate PRIB Photos)