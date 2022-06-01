Photo Release

June 1, 2022 Hontiveros thanks Sotto: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her gratitude to Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III for supporting five of her priority measures which were passed during the 18th Congress. According to Hontiveros, she sought and got the commitment of support from Sotto on the bills on domestic administrative adoption, anti-online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, anti-trafficking of persons, prohibiting child marriage and the foundling bill. “In addition to all the accolades that have already been accorded to the good Senate President, may I make it of record in open session that the good Senate President, and to say this on the last day of his service as our Senate President of the 18th Congress, kept his word,” Hontiveros said. (Senate PRIB photos)