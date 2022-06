Photo Release

June 1, 2022 Hugs, hugs, hugs: Graduating senators receive warm hugs from colleagues as Senate President Vicente Sotto III banged the gavel to end the Third Regular Session of the 18th Congress Wednesday night, June 1, 2022. The senators who ended their term were Sens. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, Leila de Lima, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Richard Gordon and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Sotto. (Senate PRIB)