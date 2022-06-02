Photo Release

June 2, 2022 If only the walls could speak: Outgoing Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III leads the symbolic lowering of the time capsule during a simple dedication ceremony in the basement of the new Senate building at the Naval Village in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Thursday, June 2, 2022. In a short message, Sotto walked down memory lane and briefly recalled his journey as a legislator and how the old Congress building, where the National Museum stands, and the current Senate building in Pasay City witnessed so much part of our history. “If only the walls could speak, the stories of the past would be endless. It would be a bittersweet moment to leave behind the Senate’s residence for over two decades. But I am confident, the new Senate building will undoubtedly kickstart a new and better chapter for the Senate of the Republic,” Sotto said. Aside from Sotto, present during the ceremonial lowering of the time capsule were Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Nancy Binay, Senate Secretary Atty. Myra Marie D. Villarica, Deputy Secretary for Legislation Atty. Edwin Bellen, Deputy Secretary for Administrative and Financial Services Atty. Arnel Jose S. Bañas, and Senate Legal Counsel Atty. Maria Valentina S. Santana-Cruz. (Joseph Vidal and Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)