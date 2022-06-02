Photo Release

June 2, 2022 Leading the way: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri listens to the updates given by the engineer as they stepped out of the construction site. Zubiri is in the new Senate building at the Naval Village in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Thursday, June 2, 2022 to inspect the progress of the on-going construction, which started in March 2019. After the inspection, Zubiri shares some light moments with the engineers and workers, obliging for a group selfie and signing of hardhats. (Joseph Vidal and Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)