Photo Release

June 2, 2022 Thumbs Up: Outgoing Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and Sen. Nancy Binay pose with engineers and construction workers for souvenir photos after conducting a quick inspection of the construction site of the new Senate building at the Naval Village in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Before the inspection, the senators graced the symbolic lowering of the time capsule in the basement of the new Senate building. (Joseph Vidal and Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)