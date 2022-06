Photo Release

June 6, 2022 World Environmental Day: Senator Cynthia Villar, presumptive Palawan Congressman Edward Hagedorn, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, conservationist Atty. Antonio Oposa Jr. and other environmentalists, signed a marker for Verde Island Passage (VIP), an internationally acknowledged “Center of Marine Biodiversity” in a ceremony in Brgy. Solo Anilao Mabini, Batangas on Sunday, June 5, 2022,on the occasion of the United Nation World Environmental Day.