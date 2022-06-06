Photo Release

June 6, 2022 Keeping the economy afloat amid the pandemic: Sen. Imee Marcos cites the contribution of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), through its ecozone locators, developer-locators and workers in keeping the country’s economy afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic-related challenges. Marcos delivered her keynote speech during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between PEZA and the DENR last week . The signed MOU aims to pursue the establishment of special economic zones within the jurisdiction of DENR suitable for development as agro-industrial, agro-forestry, mineral processing ecozones, and the ecotourism special economic zones nationwide. “Today is a very important MOU between PEZA and DENR. We know that landholdings have been a constitutional question for many decades and now, this is one way of finally bringing foreign investments to the countryside, ideally also to agriculture, timberland, our marine resources, and the mining sector,” Marcos said. (OS Marcos/Senate PRIB)