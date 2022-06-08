Photo Release

June 8, 2022 Tanauan City, Batangas: Senator Win Gatchalian holds a baby as the mother laughs on to the delight of other people at an evacuation center in Bernardo Lirio Elementary School during the recent Taal Volcano eruption, 18 Jan 2020 file. Gatchalian is urging the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure the safety and welfare of children affected by the recent eruption of Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN