Photo Release

June 14, 2022 Briefing on legislation: Senator-elect Robin Padilla attends a briefing on the legislative process Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Padilla topped the recent May 9 national elections, outvoting veteran senators, both incumbent and returning senators. During the briefing, entitled Executive Mentoring on Legislative Governance: Setting the tone for the first 100 Days in the 19th Congress, Padilla intently listened to the legislation officials, led by Deputy Secretary Edwin Bellen, on plenary procedures and processes in the committee level. The neophyte senator, who is advocating federal form of government, is poised to chair the Committees on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes and on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development. Padilla is joined by Atty Demaree Raval, UN Democratic Governance Advisor. (Bibo Nueva Espana, Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)